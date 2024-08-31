ADVERTISEMENT

Police use Taser to subdue man who stormed media area of Trump rally in Pennsylvania

Published - August 31, 2024 05:51 am IST - Johnstown (US)

The incident happened amid heightened scrutiny of security at Mr. Trump rallies after a gunman fired at him, grazing his ear, during an outdoor rally in nearby Butler, Pennsylvania.

AP

Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as he holds a rally at the Cambria County War Memorial Arena in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, U.S. on August 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A man at Donald Trump's rally in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, stormed into the press area as the former president spoke on Friday (August 30,2024) but was surrounded by police and sheriff's deputies and was eventually subdued with a Taser.

The altercation came moments after Mr. Trump criticised major media outlets for what he said was unfavourable coverage and dismissed CNN as fawning for its interview on Thursday (August 29, 2024) with his Democratic rival Kamala Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz.

Gunman in Trump assassination attempt saw rally as ‘target of opportunity,’ says FBI official

The man made it over a bicycle rack ringing the media area, and began climbing the back side of a riser where television reporters and cameras were stationed, according to a video of the incident posted to social media by a reporter for CBS News. People near him tried to pull him off the riser and were quickly joined by police officers.

The crowd cheered as a pack of police led the man away, prompting Mr. Trump to declare, “Is there anywhere that's more fun to be than a Trump rally?” Moments later police handcuffed another man in the crowd and led him out of the arena, though it wasn't clear if that detention was related to the initial altercation.

The incident happened amid heightened scrutiny of security at Mr. Trump rallies after a gunman fired at him, grazing his ear, during an outdoor rally in nearby Butler, Pennsylvania. Security at political events has been noticeably tighter since the shooting.

It was not clear what motivated the man or whether he was a Trump supporter or critic. Fierce criticism of the media is a standard part of Trump's rally speeches, prompting his supporters to turn toward the press section and boo, often while using a middle finger to demonstrate their distaste for journalists.

