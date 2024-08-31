GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police use Taser to subdue man who stormed media area of Trump rally in Pennsylvania

The incident happened amid heightened scrutiny of security at Mr. Trump rallies after a gunman fired at him, grazing his ear, during an outdoor rally in nearby Butler, Pennsylvania.

Published - August 31, 2024 05:51 am IST - Johnstown (US)

AP
Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as he holds a rally at the Cambria County War Memorial Arena in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, U.S. on August 30, 2024.

Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as he holds a rally at the Cambria County War Memorial Arena in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, U.S. on August 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A man at Donald Trump's rally in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, stormed into the press area as the former president spoke on Friday (August 30,2024) but was surrounded by police and sheriff's deputies and was eventually subdued with a Taser.

The altercation came moments after Mr. Trump criticised major media outlets for what he said was unfavourable coverage and dismissed CNN as fawning for its interview on Thursday (August 29, 2024) with his Democratic rival Kamala Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz.

Gunman in Trump assassination attempt saw rally as ‘target of opportunity,’ says FBI official

The man made it over a bicycle rack ringing the media area, and began climbing the back side of a riser where television reporters and cameras were stationed, according to a video of the incident posted to social media by a reporter for CBS News. People near him tried to pull him off the riser and were quickly joined by police officers.

The crowd cheered as a pack of police led the man away, prompting Mr. Trump to declare, “Is there anywhere that's more fun to be than a Trump rally?” Moments later police handcuffed another man in the crowd and led him out of the arena, though it wasn't clear if that detention was related to the initial altercation.

The incident happened amid heightened scrutiny of security at Mr. Trump rallies after a gunman fired at him, grazing his ear, during an outdoor rally in nearby Butler, Pennsylvania. Security at political events has been noticeably tighter since the shooting.

It was not clear what motivated the man or whether he was a Trump supporter or critic. Fierce criticism of the media is a standard part of Trump's rally speeches, prompting his supporters to turn toward the press section and boo, often while using a middle finger to demonstrate their distaste for journalists.

Related Topics

US PRESIDENTIAL POLLS / USA

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.