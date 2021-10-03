Police still clueless about Satnam’s killers: family

Peshawar

03 October 2021 22:27 IST

Police say they will soon nab them

The family of Sardar Satnam Singh has said that the police are still clueless about the assailants who managed to escape after killing the well-known Sikh ‘hakeem’ in Pakistan’s northwestern city of Peshawar.

Satnam Singh, 45, who practised Unani medicine, was at his clinic on Thursday when some unidentified gunmen barged into his cabin and opened fire, killing him on the spot, the police said.

The Islamic State’s Afghanistan affiliate, dubbed Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS-K), claimed responsibility for his killing.

Manmohan Singh, brother of Satnam Singh, said that the police have not yet found any clue to the killing of his brother.

“We have no enmity with anyone nor we had any issue with any person,” he said. “We are five brothers and sisters and belong to the Teerah area of Khyber tribal district Khyber.”

However, the Peshawar police have claimed that they are close to nabbing the killers. The case is being investigated in scientific lines to trace the culprits, a senior police official said. “They will soon be in the jail,” the official said.

On Saturday, an official said that the Interior Ministry has sought a report from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government into the killing of Singh.