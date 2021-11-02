Police shoot knife-wielding man at Paris station

The French transport police shot and gravely wounded a man at a Paris railway station who threatened them with a knife while shouting “Allahu Akbar” (God is Greatest) in Arabic, the police and the prosecutors said on Tuesday.

The man rushed at the police just before midnight on Monday at Saint-Lazare, one of the capital’s busiest train stations, said a police source who asked not to be named.

The source added that the man drew a knife from a bag as he shouted “Allahu Akbar”.

“The two officers used their service weapons to defend themselves and neutralise him. The wounded individual was taken care of by the emergency services,” said a spokesman for France’s national rail operator SNCF.

Paris prosecutors told AFP that the man’s life was in danger after being shot twice by the transport police, known as Suge in France.