Police search Alexei Navalny's headquarters in late-night raid

Russian police conducted a late-night search of the headquarters of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, whose arrest last month set off nationwide protests.
The search by a dozen police ended about 1:00 a.m.. It was not immediately clear if the police took away items as potential evidence, but photos posted by Mr. Navalny's staff on social media showed them bagging material including a coffee mug.
There was no statement from the police about the reason for the search; the Mediazona news website that focuses on political repressions and human rights abuses cited one of Mr. Navalny’s staff members as saying that police said they had received a report that pornography was being published at the office.
Also read: Editorial | On political importance of Navalny
Mr. Navalny was arrested on January 17 when he returned to Russia from Germany, where he had spent five months recovering from nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin.
He later was ordered to serve two-and-a-half years in prison on the grounds that his time in Germany violated a suspended sentence he was handed in a money-laundering and fraud conviction.
The arrest sparked protests throughout the country on two weekends in January, in which a total of about 10,000 people reportedly were arrested.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath