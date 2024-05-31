ADVERTISEMENT

Police say several people hurt in stabbing attack in Mannheim, Germany

Published - May 31, 2024 05:08 pm IST - BERLIN

Police say several people have been hurt in a stabbing attack in the German city of Mannheim

AP

The area is cordoned off as police and firefighters are deployed following an incident on Mannheim’s market square, Germany, on May 31, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

An assailant with a knife attacked and wounded several people in a square in the southwestern German city of Mannheim on Friday, police said. Police shot at the attacker, who also was hurt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said the incident happened shortly after 11:30 am. They said that they couldn’t immediately give any information on the severity of the injuries.

They said in a statement that there was no longer any danger to the public.

The incident happened on the Marktplatz, a square in Mannheim’s downtown area.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The city of about 300,000 people is located south of Frankfurt.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Germany

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US