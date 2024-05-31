Police say several people hurt in stabbing attack in Mannheim, Germany

An assailant with a knife attacked and wounded several people in a square in the southwestern German city of Mannheim on Friday, police said. Police shot at the attacker, who also was hurt.

Police said the incident happened shortly after 11:30 am. They said that they couldn’t immediately give any information on the severity of the injuries.

They said in a statement that there was no longer any danger to the public.

The incident happened on the Marktplatz, a square in Mannheim’s downtown area.

The city of about 300,000 people is located south of Frankfurt.

