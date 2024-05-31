GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police say several people hurt in stabbing attack in Mannheim, Germany

Published - May 31, 2024 05:08 pm IST - BERLIN

AP
The area is cordoned off as police and firefighters are deployed following an incident on Mannheim’s market square, Germany, on May 31, 2024.

The area is cordoned off as police and firefighters are deployed following an incident on Mannheim’s market square, Germany, on May 31, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

An assailant with a knife attacked and wounded several people in a square in the southwestern German city of Mannheim on Friday, police said. Police shot at the attacker, who also was hurt.

Police said the incident happened shortly after 11:30 am. They said that they couldn’t immediately give any information on the severity of the injuries.

They said in a statement that there was no longer any danger to the public.

The incident happened on the Marktplatz, a square in Mannheim’s downtown area.

The city of about 300,000 people is located south of Frankfurt.

