Police say 10 killed in Uganda after fuel tanker explodes

Ugandan police say 10 people have been killed in an explosion following an accident involving a fuel tanker in western Uganda.
Police said in a statement on Monday that the explosion happened Sunday after a fuel tanker lost control and rammed two commuter taxis and a saloon car. The statement said that “three smaller secondary explosions” of vehicles parked nearby followed, and several shops also caught fire.
Lethal traffic accidents frequently happen in the region, where roads are often narrow and potholed. Ugandan police usually blame motor accidents on speeding drivers.
Accidents involving fuel tankers are especially dangerous as sometimes people gather around the damaged vehicles to scoop fuel into plastic cans.
Scores were killed in Tanzania earlier in August when a damaged fuel tanker exploded as people swarmed around it.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor