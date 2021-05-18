Police save blasphemy suspect in Pakistan

The Pakistani police said on Tuesday they foiled an attempt by a mob to lynch a blasphemy suspect recently arrested on charges of insulting Islam.

The mob stormed the Golra police station on the outskirts of Islamabad on Monday night, after the police refused to hand over the suspect to the crowd outside for punishment, local police chief Asim Ghaffar said.

The suspect, Shaukat Ali, was unharmed while six police officials were slightly injured in the attack, Mr. Ghaffar said. Mr. Ali is accused of sharing anti-Islam content on social media.

Blasphemy carries the death penalty in Pakistan.

A Punjab Governor in Islamabad was shot and killed by his own guard in 2011, after he defended a Christian woman, Asia Bibi, who was accused of blasphemy.

She was acquitted after spending eight years on death row and left Pakistan for Canada to join her family after receiving threats.