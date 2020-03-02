Police respond to reported mass hostage-taking at Manila mall

Heavily armed police were deployed at a mall in the Philippine capital Manila on Monday after reports that a disgruntled employee was holding a group of people hostage, an AFP journalist saw.
The mayor of a section of Manila had earlier told journalists that a security guard was holding up to 30 people in an administrative office and had shot at least one person.
"The initial information that we have... is he has firearms and grenades with him," San Juan city mayor Francis Zamora said.
"There is already one (person) that was shot already a while ago and has been rushed to... hospital," he added.
The mall was crowded with shoppers and employees who were told to evacuate the building after hearing at least one gunshot.
Manila's malls are centres of life that include everything from restaurants and shops to churches and medical facilities.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.