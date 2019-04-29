Police raid headquarters of NTJ

Sri Lankan police raided the headquarters of National Thawheedh Jamaath (NTJ), the hard-line Islamist group suspected to be behind the Easter attacks, a Reuters witness said, as Sunday Mass was cancelled due to fears of further attacks.
Armed police in the town of Kattankudy searched the headquarters of the National Thawheedh Jamaath (NTJ) and detained one man at the premises, a Reuters reporter at the scene said. Police did not comment.
On Saturday, the government banned the NTJ under new emergency laws.
Police suspect the bombings were carried out by two local Islamist groups, including the NTJ. Around 10,000 soldiers have been deployed around the island as the authorities hunt for more suspects.
