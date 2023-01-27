ADVERTISEMENT

Police protest in Haiti after six officers killed

January 27, 2023 08:48 am | Updated 08:58 am IST - Port-au-Prince

Streets were blocked with barricades the day after gangs, who control much of Haiti and regularly kidnap people for ransom, attacked police headquarters in Liancourt, a town in the north of Haiti, killing six officers

AFP

Students walk past a burning barricade that was set up by members of the police protesting bad police governance in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Jan. 26, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Civilian protesters and police marched through Haiti's capital Port-au-Prince on January 26 to demonstrate against a slew of killings of police officers by armed gangs in worsening violence in the Caribbean nation.

Streets were blocked with barricades the day after gangs, who control much of Haiti and regularly kidnap people for ransom, attacked police headquarters in Liancourt, a town in the north of Haiti, killing six officers.

The protesters tried to storm the offices of Prime Minister Ariel Henry and ran onto the runway of Toussaint Louverture International Airport, disrupting air traffic. Schools were shut down for the day.

On January 25, two officers were killed by attackers before four others were dragged outside the police station and "executed," police commissioner Jean Bruce Myrtil told local radio.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

U.S. officials "condemn the gang violence that killed several Haitian National Police officers & call for calm amid ongoing protests," the assistant U.S. Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs, Brian Nichols, said on Twitter.

Fourteen police officers have been killed by armed gangs since the beginning of the year, according to the National Union of Haitian Police Officers.

Haiti, the poorest nation in the Americas, has been gripped by a worsening political and economic crisis, triggered by the July 2021 assassination of president Jovenel Moise.

The U.N. recorded 1,359 kidnappings last year. More than 2,000 murders were recorded in 2022, up by a third from the year before.

According to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres's latest report on Haiti, the police force remains "overstretched, understaffed and under-resourced."

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

World

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US