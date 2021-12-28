Police probe video of man threatening to kill Queen Elizabeth II

London

28 December 2021 12:12 IST

The British police said on Monday, December 27, 2021. they were assessing a video purportedly made by a man who tried to break into a castle where Queen Elizabeth II was spending Christmas in which he said he wanted to kill her.

In the video, obtained by The Sun tabloid, a masked figure in a dark hoodie holding a crossbow claims he will “attempt to assassinate Elizabeth, Queen of the Royal Family”.

The figure identifies himself as an Indian Sikh intent on “revenge” for the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The video was shared on Snapchat, around 24 minutes before the 19-year-old suspect was detained early on Christmas Day within the grounds of Windsor Castle, west of London.

The 19-year-old arrested is being held for mental health treatment, after officers recovered a crossbow during the brief security breach, according to London’s Metropolitan police.

“Following the man’s arrest, detectives are assessing the contents of a video,” the force said Monday.

It has said security processes were triggered “within moments” of the man entering the castle grounds at around 0830 GMT Saturday and that he did not enter any buildings.

The incident occurred as the Queen spent a low-key Christmas Day there with her eldest son and heir to the throne Prince Charles and his wife Camilla.

In the video, the masked figure said he was seeking revenge for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, as it is known in India.

In April 1919, British troops fired on thousands of unarmed men, women and children in the northern city of Amritsar.