Police: 'Multiple casualties' from shooting in Louisville

April 10, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - LOUISVILLE

Police are reporting “multiple casualties” as they respond to a shooting in a bank building in downtown Louisville.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said on April 10 on Twitter there was an ongoing situation and asked people to avoid the area. "There are multiple casualties," police said in the tweet. Police described it as an “active aggressor.”

ALERT: We are aware of the reported incident in the 300 block of East Main St. in #Louisville. Once information becomes available we will advise. Please stay away from this area. #LMPD#LouMediapic.twitter.com/isfhAvMe5i — LMPD (@LMPD) April 10, 2023

Witnesses who left the building told WHAS-TV they heard gunfire inside the building.

Numerous police vehicles were seen on television footage. WHAS reporters said they saw people being taken from the scene in ambulances.

In a tweet, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he was heading to the scene.

LMPD has confirmed a shooting situation in downtown Louisville with multiple casualties. I am headed there now. Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville. ^AB — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) April 10, 2023

“Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville,” Mr. Beshear said.

The FBI said its agents were also responding to the shooting.