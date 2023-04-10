HamberMenu
Police: 'Multiple casualties' from shooting in Louisville

Police are reporting “multiple casualties” as they respond to a shooting in a bank building in downtown Louisville

April 10, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - LOUISVILLE

AP
Louisville Metro Police deploy for an “active police situation” that includes mass casualties near Slugger Field in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S. April 10, 2023.

Louisville Metro Police deploy for an “active police situation” that includes mass casualties near Slugger Field in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S. April 10, 2023. | Photo Credit: Michael Clevenger/USA Today Network via Reuters

Police are reporting “multiple casualties” as they respond to a shooting in a bank building in downtown Louisville.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said on April 10 on Twitter there was an ongoing situation and asked people to avoid the area. "There are multiple casualties," police said in the tweet. Police described it as an “active aggressor.”

Witnesses who left the building told WHAS-TV they heard gunfire inside the building.

Numerous police vehicles were seen on television footage. WHAS reporters said they saw people being taken from the scene in ambulances.

In a tweet, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he was heading to the scene.

“Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville,” Mr. Beshear said.

The FBI said its agents were also responding to the shooting.

