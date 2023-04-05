ADVERTISEMENT

Police cordon off Sturgeon’s home after her husband is arrested over alleged financial irregularities

April 05, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - LONDON

Police Scotland (the Scottish police) announced that a 58-year-old man had been arrested in connection with an “ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party”

Sriram Lakshman
Police officers work in the back garden of the home of Peter Murrell, former chief executive of the Scottish National Party (SNP), and his wife, Scotland’s former First Minister and former leader of the SNP, Nicola Sturgeon, in Glasgow on April 5, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

The police in Scotland cordoned off the Glasgow home of former Scottish National Party (SNP) Chief Nicola Sturgeon and her husband Peter Murrell, on Wednesday, after Mr. Murrell was arrested over allegations of financial irregularities in the SNP. Footage of their home, which had apparently become a crime scene, flashed across screens in the U.K., weeks after Ms. Sturgeon had stepped down as leader of her party.

Police Scotland (the Scottish police), announced that a 58-year-old man had been arrested in connection with an “ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party”.

The man was being questioned by detectives and searches were on at several locations, the police said.

Ms. Sturgeon’s new successor, Humza Yousaf, told Sky News that it was a “difficult day” for the SNP but that Ms. Sturgeon’s legacy would “stand firm” and that he would build on that legacy.

The police have been investigating the SNP since 2021 over the whereabouts of £6,00,000 in donations for an (i.e., another) independence referendum. Mr. Murrell has been Chief Executive of the SNP for over 20 years. He had resigned from the position in March over a controversy around inflated party membership numbers. Mr. Murrell and Ms. Sturgeon have been married since 2010.

