Police attend shooting in Los Angeles area, multiple casualties: report

Shooting took place after 10 p.m. around the location of a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration held in Monterey Park

January 22, 2023 02:49 pm | Updated 03:08 pm IST

Reuters
Screenshot from a video shows emergency responders assisting a person to an ambulance following a shooting at Monterey Park, California, U.S. on January 22, 2023. Photo: TNLA via Reuters

Police were attending a shooting in Monterey Park, California with multiple casualties on January 21 night, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing a law enforcement source.

The shooting took place after 10 p.m. (0600 GMT) around the location of a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration held in Monterey Park, the newspaper said.

Tens of thousands of people had attended the festival earlier in the day.

Footage posted on social media showed deserted, cordoned-off streets guarded by police cars.

Monterey Park is a city in Los Angeles county, around 7 miles (11 km) from downtown Los Angeles.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes in.
