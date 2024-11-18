 />
Police arrest star Australian broadcaster Alan Jones for child sexual assault

The 83-year-old is accused of "indecent assault and sexual touching offences" spanning between 2001 and 2019, New South Wales Police said

Published - November 18, 2024 08:22 am IST - Sydney

AFP
Alan Jones is seen in the back of an unmarked police car as he is transferred to Day St Police Station, in Sydney, Australia November 18, 2024.

Alan Jones is seen in the back of an unmarked police car as he is transferred to Day St Police Station, in Sydney, Australia November 18, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Former Australian rugby coach and star broadcaster Alan Jones was arrested on Monday (November 18, 2024) for alleged "sexual touching offences", police said.

Detectives from a dedicated child abuse squad arrested Jones while executing a search warrant at his luxury Sydney Harbour apartment.

The 83-year-old is accused of "indecent assault and sexual touching offences" spanning between 2001 and 2019, New South Wales Police said.

Jones is a household name across Australia and has for years held immense sway over public opinion through his conservative talk show.

Donald Trump’s defence pick Pete Hegseth accused of 2017 sexual assault

He has strenuously denied assault allegations, which surfaced in the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper late last year.

New South Wales Police Commissioner Karen Webb told reporters on Monday (November 18, 2024) she was "anticipating that other people may come forward".

"It is very complex and protracted, and I know that those officers have been working tirelessly to lead to today's operation," she said.

Also read: Former BBC presenter admits to sexual assault on minor girl

She did not provide further details on the case but urged victims of historic abuse to come forward.

"There is no such thing as a matter that is too old to be investigated," she said. "We will take your matter seriously."

Jones, who repeatedly tried and failed to win elected office, left his Sydney radio show in 2020.

In 1984, he coached Australia's national rugby team, the Wallabies, to a historic "grand slam" of touring victories over England, Wales, Ireland and Scotland.

