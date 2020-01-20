Police: 2 dead, possibly 15 injured in Missouri shooting

Police in Kansas City, Missouri, say at least two people are dead and upwards of a dozen people may have been injured in a shooting.
A statement says police were dispatched just before midnight on Sunday for a reported shooting. The statement says they “may still have 15 other victims at area hospitals”. Police believe “the only suspect” is one of the two people found dead at the scene.
Further details haven’t been released.
Police say it will take them “a little time to sort through” the scene near East US Highway 40 because of its size.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.