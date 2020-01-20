International

Police: 2 dead, possibly 15 injured in Missouri shooting

more-in

A statement says police were dispatched just before midnight on Sunday for a reported shooting

Police in Kansas City, Missouri, say at least two people are dead and upwards of a dozen people may have been injured in a shooting.

A statement says police were dispatched just before midnight on Sunday for a reported shooting. The statement says they “may still have 15 other victims at area hospitals”. Police believe “the only suspect” is one of the two people found dead at the scene.

Further details haven’t been released.

Police say it will take them “a little time to sort through” the scene near East US Highway 40 because of its size.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics International
police
crime
USA
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 20, 2020 2:04:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/police-2-dead-possibly-15-injured-in-missouri-shooting/article30606347.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY