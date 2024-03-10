GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Poland's foreign minister says the presence of NATO troops in Ukraine is 'not unthinkable'

Poland’s foreign minister says the presence of NATO forces “is not unthinkable” and that he appreciates the French president for not ruling out that idea

March 10, 2024 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - WARSAW

AP
A file photo of Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski

A file photo of Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski | Photo Credit: AP

Poland’s Foreign Minister says the presence of NATO forces “is not unthinkable” and that he appreciates the French President for not ruling out that idea.

Radek Sikorski made the observation during a discussion marking the 25th anniversary of Poland’s accession to NATO in the Polish parliament on Friday, and the Foreign Ministry posted the comments on X.

They reflect a larger European debate over how to help Ukraine as Russia has gained some momentum on the battlefield and Kyiv is running low on ammunition.

Last month French President Emmanuel Macron said the possibility of Western troops in Ukraine could not be ruled out.

The Kremlin has warned that if NATO sends combat troops, a direct conflict between the alliance and Russia would be inevitable. Russian President Vladimir Putin said such a move would risk a global nuclear conflict.

Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk was among those European leaders who initially ruled out sending troops to Ukraine after Macron’s remarks, saying: “Poland does not plan to send its troops to the territory of Ukraine.”

But less than two weeks later Mr. Sikorski struck a different tone.

