Poland to ask Germany for go-ahead to send tanks to Ukraine

January 23, 2023 02:52 pm | Updated 02:52 pm IST - WARSAW (Poland)

Poland will ask Germany for permission to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on January 23. Mr. Morawiecki didn't specify when the request will be made. He said that Poland is building a coalition of nations ready to send Leopards.

“Even if there is no permission from Germany, Warsaw will take its own decisions,” he said, without elaborating.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told French TV channel LCI on Sunday that Poland hasn't formally asked for Berlin’s approval to share some of its German-made Leopards, but added “if we were asked, we would not stand in the way.”

Regarding Ms. Baerbock’s comments, Mr. Morawiecki said that “exerting pressure makes sense” and that her words are a “spark of hope” that Germany may even take part in the coalition.