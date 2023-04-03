ADVERTISEMENT

Poland says supplied some of pledged MiG-29s to Ukraine

April 03, 2023 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - Warsaw

Last month, Poland became the first NATO member to pledge the fighter jets when President Andrzej Duda said it would deliver an initial batch of four

AFP

File photo of two MiG 29 fighter jets taking part in the NATO Air Shielding exercise near the air base in Lask, central Poland, Poland on April 3, 2023, said it had already transferred some of its promised MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine. | Photo Credit: AFP

Poland on April 3 said it had already transferred some of its promised MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, after fellow NATO member Slovakia announced it had shipped an initial batch of its own.

ALSO READ
Zelenskyy to visit Warsaw to meet with Poles, Ukrainians

"A few MiG-29s have already been sent. They are indeed helpful to Ukraine in its defence of our collective security," Polish presidential aide Marcin Przydacz told local radio station RMF FM.

Last month, Poland became the first NATO member to pledge the fighter jets when President Andrzej Duda said it would deliver an initial batch of four.

He said at the time that Poland currently has a dozen or so MiG planes that it inherited from the former German Democratic Republic and which they were "on the verge" of sending to Ukraine.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Slovakia later announced it would also send MiG-29s to Ukraine, specifying that they would consist of 10 operational fighter jets and an additional three that would be used for spare parts.

ALSO READ
Western allies differ over jets for Ukraine as Russia claims gains

Late last month, Slovakia said it had already transferred the first four of its promised jets, with the remaining nine to follow in the coming weeks.

Ukraine has repeatedly asked its Western allies to send warplanes, primarily modern U.S.-made F-16s.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US