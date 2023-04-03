HamberMenu
Poland says supplied some of pledged MiG-29s to Ukraine

Last month, Poland became the first NATO member to pledge the fighter jets when President Andrzej Duda said it would deliver an initial batch of four

April 03, 2023 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - Warsaw

AFP
File photo of two MiG 29 fighter jets taking part in the NATO Air Shielding exercise near the air base in Lask, central Poland, Poland on April 3, 2023, said it had already transferred some of its promised MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine.

Poland on April 3 said it had already transferred some of its promised MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, after fellow NATO member Slovakia announced it had shipped an initial batch of its own.

"A few MiG-29s have already been sent. They are indeed helpful to Ukraine in its defence of our collective security," Polish presidential aide Marcin Przydacz told local radio station RMF FM.

Last month, Poland became the first NATO member to pledge the fighter jets when President Andrzej Duda said it would deliver an initial batch of four.

He said at the time that Poland currently has a dozen or so MiG planes that it inherited from the former German Democratic Republic and which they were "on the verge" of sending to Ukraine.

Slovakia later announced it would also send MiG-29s to Ukraine, specifying that they would consist of 10 operational fighter jets and an additional three that would be used for spare parts.

Late last month, Slovakia said it had already transferred the first four of its promised jets, with the remaining nine to follow in the coming weeks.

Ukraine has repeatedly asked its Western allies to send warplanes, primarily modern U.S.-made F-16s.

