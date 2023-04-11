Poland says alliance with U.S. 'absolute foundation' of European security

April 11, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - Warsaw

The alliance with the U.S. is "an absolute foundation" of European security, Poland's Prime Minister said on April 11, after controversial remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron about ties with the U.S. and China.

Mateusz Morawiecki, speaking before boarding a plane to begin a U.S. visit, said his country's EU presidency in 2025 would make the partnership with Washington its "main priority".

"The alliance with the United States is an absolute foundation of our security which is based on two pillars: economic cooperation and in the field of defence," said Mr. Morawiecki, whose U.S. visit will include talks with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris.

"Some Western leaders dream of cooperation with everyone, with Russia and with some powers in the Far East," he added, without naming those leaders.

The comments, however, followed controversy sparked by Mr. Macron who, fresh from a visit to China, said Europe must not be a "follower" of either Washington or Beijing on Taiwan.

The French leader said in an interview with media including France's business daily Les Echos and Politico that Europe risks entanglement in "crises that aren't ours" and should "depend less on the Americans" in matters of defence.

But the head of the nationalist and populist government in Warsaw said on Tuesday he hoped to "strengthen" ties with Washington by approving and "extending" contracts on defence equipment.

He said he would also discuss cooperation with the U.S. on energy and nuclear power, with Poland planning to have its first nuclear plant built by U.S. firm Westinghouse.

