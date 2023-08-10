ADVERTISEMENT

Poland plans to deploy 10,000 troops to its border with Belarus

August 10, 2023 03:27 pm | Updated 03:27 pm IST - WARSAW, Poland

Poland’s Defence Minister says the country intends to put 10,000 soldiers along its border with Belarus

AP

A Polish border guard patrols the area of a built metal wall on the border between Poland and Belarus, near Kuznice, Poland, on June 30, 2022. Poland’s Defense Minister said Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023 that the country intends to put 10,000 soldiers along its border with Belarus, a statement that comes as Warsaw worries about migrants and Russian-linked mercenaries coming across its border. | Photo Credit: AP

Poland's Defence Minister said on August 10 that the country intends to put 10,000 soldiers along its border with Belarus. The statement comes as Warsaw worries about the presence of Russian-linked mercenaries in Belarus and migrants trying to cross the border.

Meanwhile, the Polish military announced that it was carrying out a search in the area near the border with Belarus for fuse lost from a missile, but said it poses no threat because “the detonator has built-in protections.” It said the fuse was lost during "intensive activities using specialised equipment to ensure security.”

“On Tuesday, after the end of combat flights, one of the helicopters carrying out a patrol in the border area was found to have no fuse in one of the missiles. The flight was carried out along the border strip and did not take place over built-up areas,” the military said in a statement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The military appealed to locals to alert police if they see it.

In an interview on state radio, Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said 10,000 soldiers would ultimately be deployed to the border area. He made the announcement a day after a different official said Poland was sending 2,000 additional troops to the border, essentially doubling its military presence there. The soldiers are being sent to reinforce the work of police and Border Guard officers.

For two years, Poland has contended with migrants arriving at the border from Belarus trying to enter the country illegally. The government in Poland and other countries along NATO's eastern flank have accused Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko, an ally of Russia, of opening the migration route in an act of “hybrid warfare” aimed at creating instability in the West.

ALSO READ
Russia's Wagner mercenaries launch joint training with Belarusian military near Polish border

Poland is also worried about the presence of Wagner group fighters who deployed to Belarus after a short-lived mutiny in Russia in June. Anxieties were further heightened last week when two Belarusian military helicopters briefly entered Polish air space, something Warsaw viewed as a deliberate provocation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US