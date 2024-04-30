ADVERTISEMENT

Poland is still not ready to adopt the euro, its Finance Minister says

April 30, 2024 04:35 pm | Updated 04:35 pm IST - Warsaw

Poland’s Finance Minister states country not ready to adopt euro despite 20 years in E.U.

AP

File picture of a multicolour 10 Polish Zloty coin marking Poland entering the European Union is presented by the National Bank of Poland in 2004. The Finance Minister in Poland’s pro-European Union government says the country is still not ready to adopt the euro currency. | Photo Credit: AP

Twenty years after joining the European Union, Poland is still not ready to adopt the euro currency, the finance minister in the pro-European Union government said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Central Europe's rate-setters have pause for thought

Andrzej Domanski, Finance Minister in the Cabinet of Prime Minister Donald Tusk, said in an interview on TVN24 on April 29 that Poland joining the eurozone, the currency union of 20 E.U. members, is not justified at this time.

He said he believed that having its own currency, the zloty, helped Poland avoid recession during the global financial crisis and to weather other shocks.

On May 1, Poland and nine other countries will mark the 20th anniversary of joining the EU in 2004. Under the terms of membership, Poland committed itself to replacing the zloty with the single European currency.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US