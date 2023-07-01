Poland detains Russian hockey player on suspicion of spying

July 01, 2023 05:17 am | Updated 01:08 am IST - WARSAW

Polish authorities have detained a Russian hockey player who competed in a top Polish league on suspicion of spying, officials said on Friday.

“Russian spies are falling one by one!” said Zbigniew Ziobro, the Justice Minister and chief prosecutor. “A spy who operated under the guise of an athlete was caught.”

Mr. Ziobro said the suspect was the 14th member of a spy network who has been arrested in the NATO country.

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Prosecutor’s Office said the man, who was arrested on June 11, was accused of participating in an organised crime group and of acting on behalf of foreign intelligence against the interests of Poland. Such acts are punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

The suspect regularly passed on information “about the results of his reconnaissance operations, for which he was regularly paid,” a statement released by the office of special services in the Prime Minister's Office.

The statement said the group of spies was used by the Russians to conduct intelligence activities, including the monitoring of railways and the spreading of propaganda targeting NATO and Poland.

“The suspects also prepared acts of sabotage ordered by the Russian intelligence. The whole ring was paid for the tasks carried out,” it said.

Poland is a major hub for Western weapons going to Ukraine in support of its fight against Russia's invasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT