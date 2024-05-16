  • 1-100 units Pakistani Rs 3 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) for domestic users
  • 100-300 units: Pakistani Rs 5/kWh for domestic users
  • 1-300 units: Pakistani Rs 10/kWh for commercial users
  • 300+ units: Pakistani Rs 6/kWh for domestic users, Pakistani Rs 15/kWh for commercial users