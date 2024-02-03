Pneumonia spikes among children in Pakistan

February 03, 2024 07:31 am | Updated 07:31 am IST - Lahore, Pakistan

In a Pakistan paediatric ward, a chorus of infant coughs and straining lungs is the toll of a frigid winter, compounded by choking smog and lagging vaccination rates.

“Please pray for him,” the mother of four-month-old pneumonia patient Ibrahim begs a nurse in Lahore, delicately arranging a blanket around ventilator tubes piping air in and out of his heaving chest.

The eastern megacity is blanched every winter by smog levels rated among the worst in the world. Rain usually brings respite, soaking up pollution particles, but Pakistan has endured an unusually dry and cold winter — making children vulnerable to respiratory infection, doctors said.

In January alone, more than 18,000 pneumonia cases and nearly 300 fatalities were registered in eastern Punjab province. Around half of childhood pneumonia deaths are associated with air pollution, according to UNICEF.

The provincial government extended school holidays, clipped classroom hours and mandated face masks in a bid to shield children.

The Children’s Hospital in Lahore has nevertheless admitted hundreds of cases every day. Outside the main building, Rashid Liaquat sits with his son Mohammad Ali, who developed a high fever five days ago.

The first question doctors asked him was whether Ali was fully immunised, which he was, spurring his road to recovery. But many are not, according to senior doctor Junaid Rashid.

“We feel uncomfortable when a child comes to us with the disease and he has not been vaccinated.”