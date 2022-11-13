PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan in December: report

Nawaz Sharif is living in a self-exile in London since 2019

PTI Lahore
November 13, 2022 04:12 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. File | Photo Credit: AP

ADVERTISEMENT

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif may end his self-exile in London and return to the country in December to lead his party in the next general election, a media report said on Saturday.

On Friday, it was reported that the 72-year-old three-time former Prime Minister was given a diplomatic passport by the PMN-L party-led government.

A PML-N party insider, privy to the matter, has expressed confidence that Mr. Sharif will finally return in December but said the long-anticipated homecoming will not signal the government’s intentions to concede on the issue of early elections as demanded by Imran Khan, the Opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read
Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif delivers first televised address in three years despite ban

The rumors that Mr. Sharif would return only close to elections to run a campaign were not true "as his return does not in any way means that PML-N has agreed to any early elections", The Express Tribune newspaper quoted the party source as saying on the condition of anonymity.

The former Prime Minister is living in a self-exile in London since 2019. In December 2018, he was sentenced to seven years in jail on charges of corruption.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“The party will not concede on the matter of early elections, come what may. The PML-N, even if it loses its government, will not agree to this demand, and this is final,” he added.

He however added that the elder Sharif’s return would mark the start of a mass contact drive, which would be followed by a workers' convention and other activities to invigorate party workers and supporters.

He said that the party will try to fully utilise the remainder of the tenure to bring back the swing votes.

Former Prime Minister Khan has been demanding fresh elections after he was ousted in April. The term of the current National Assembly will end in August 2023.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Pakistan
World

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app