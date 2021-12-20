PML-N seek Imran Khan’s resignation

The Pakistan’s main opposition party has demanded resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan for allegedly defaming the country and its political parties only to hide his own corruption

Pakistan’s main opposition party has demanded resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan for allegedly defaming the country and its political parties only to hide his own corruption at a time when foreign dignitaries were in the capital to attend a high-profile international summit.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) information secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Mr. Khan’s government had already completed more than three years of its term, but it seemed that he had been suffering from “Sharif family phobia” as he kept on mentioning their names all the time, instead of highlighting his own achievements, Dawn newspaper reported on Monday.