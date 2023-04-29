PM Prachanda acknowledges China's assistance in upgrading Nepal's health sector

April 29, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Kathmandu

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' on Saturday voiced his appreciation to China for its assistance and cooperation in the upgradation of the country's health sector.

Addressing the handing over ceremony of the completion of the upgradation and reconstruction of the China-aided Civil Service Hospital at New Baneshwor in Kathmandu, Mr. Prachanda expressed hope that with expanded and upgraded infrastructures and facilities, the hospital will be able to cater for patients who are in need of better treatment and services.

"I would like to thank the Government of the People’s Republic of China for supporting this hospital and this particular project of upgradation and reconstruction," he said.

"I see much potential for this hospital as well as other hospitals too to develop them as the centre of excellence to provide world-class medical treatment with the support of our friendly countries like China," Mr. Prachanda said.

Pointing out the friendly relations between the two countries, Mr. Prachanda said, "Nepal and China cherish a long history of friendly, cordial, and cooperative relations. The history of economic, cultural, and people-to-people exchanges between Nepal and China dates back to time immemorial." Friendship, mutual respect, understanding and appreciation of each other’s legitimate interests, concerns and sensitivities underpin our good neighbourly relations, added the Prime Minister.

“Continued support of China for Nepal’s development endeavours has been the hallmark of our friendly and good neighbourly relations. Indeed, this support has been quite helpful and essential to creating development infrastructures, enhancing connectivity, providing our people with health facilities, developing our human resources, and supporting people’s livelihoods among others.” He also acknowledged China's support in building the Cancer Hospital in Bharatpur.

“Similarly, we remain grateful for China’s generous support of life-saving vaccines, critical medical equipment, and other essential medical supplies in the wake of the Covid pandemic," he added.

“We have been able to overcome the difficulties of the pandemic and, most of all, the post-pandemic recovery has remained our sole priority now,” he said.

