PM Modi in Russia LIVE updates: Modi-Putin to hold formal talks today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet today in Moscow for structured talks and the 22nd Annual bilateral Summit.

The two leaders met on Monday night for a personal dinner hosted by Mr. Putin at his Dacha in the Moscow suburb of Novo-Ogaryovo. Mr. Putin embraced Mr. Modi, greeted him as his “dear friend” and said he was “very happy” to see him.

In formal talks on Tuesday, economic issues and the issue of discharge of Indians “misled” into joining the Russian military on the Ukraine warfront will be at the top of India’s wish list.

Mr. Modi arrived in Moscow on July 8, and was received at the Vnukovo-II VIP airport by Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, indicating the importance of his visit, the first time the leaders will hold the annual summit in three years, and Mr. Modi’s first bilateral visit abroad after re-assuming office in June.

