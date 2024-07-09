GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

PM Modi in Russia LIVE updates: Modi-Putin to hold formal talks today

In formal talks on Tuesday, economic issues and the issue of discharge of Indians “misled” into joining the Russian military on the Ukraine warfront will be at the top of India’s wish list.

Updated - July 09, 2024 09:50 am IST

Published - July 09, 2024 09:35 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin during an informal meeting at Novo-Ogaryovo residence, outside Moscow, Russia, Monday, July 8, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin during an informal meeting at Novo-Ogaryovo residence, outside Moscow, Russia, Monday, July 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet today in Moscow for structured talks and the 22nd Annual bilateral Summit

The two leaders met on Monday night for a personal dinner hosted by Mr. Putin at his Dacha in the Moscow suburb of Novo-Ogaryovo. Mr. Putin embraced Mr. Modi, greeted him as his “dear friend” and said he was “very happy” to see him.

In formal talks on Tuesday, economic issues and the issue of discharge of Indians "misled" into joining the Russian military on the Ukraine warfront will be at the top of India's wish list.

Also read | Ahead of talks with Putin, Modi says will ‘support’ peace in region

Mr. Modi arrived in Moscow on July 8, and was received at the Vnukovo-II VIP airport by Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, indicating the importance of his visit, the first time the leaders will hold the annual summit in three years, and Mr. Modi’s first bilateral visit abroad after re-assuming office in June.

Follow the LIVE updates here:

  • July 09, 2024 09:35
    ‘Several documents’ to be signed

    According to sources, India and Russia will sign “several” documents at the end of the talks on Tuesday, including a comprehensive joint statement, a vision statement, the future course on energy and trade, cooperation on investments in Russia’s Far East and a number of MoUs. The two sides are also discussing India’s desire to open new consulates in Russia, the sources confirmed.

  • July 09, 2024 09:35
    Modi says will ‘support’ peace in region

    In a departure statement before leaving for Moscow, ​​Mr. Modi had said that he looked forward​​ to a full review of bilateral ties and perspectives on global and regional issues with his “friend President Vladimir Putin”. “We seek to play a supportive role for a peaceful and stable region,” Mr. Modi added, indicating that India may not mediate, but remains ready to support the key stakeholders in resolving their issues.

    ​​Read the story here.​​

Russia / Russia-Ukraine Crisis / India / Prime Minister Narendra Modi / diplomacy

