HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM Modi’s ‘no alcohol’ toast and other moments at White House state dinner

Corporate executives, diaspora leaders and other guests attended the state dinner hosted by U.S. president Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 22, 2023

June 23, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A state dinner was hosted on the North Portico of the White House for Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his visit to the U.S. on June 22, 2023. The event is a formal dinner held in honour of a foreign head of state or any head of government, and is hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. Corporate executives, industrialists, diaspora leaders, U.S. state senators and prominent faces from the film and fashion industries were among the 400-plus guests invited.

Compiled by Tharun Devarajan

Photo: AP

U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrives for the state dinner

Photo: AP

PM Modi and President Biden clink glasses of ginger ale

Photo: AP

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris interacts with guests at the State Dinner

Photo: AP

U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and his wife Charlene Austin arrive at the White House

Photo: PTI

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani with Alphabet Chief Executive Officer Sunder Pichai and his wife Anjali Pichai posing for photographs

Photo: Reuters

Indian billionaire businessman Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group

Photo: AP

Chief Executive Officer of Apple Inc. Tim Cook and Apple’s Vice President of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives, Lisa Jackson

Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, U.S. President Joe Biden and other dignitaries seated at a table during the State Dinner

Photo: AP

Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella with his wife Anu Nadella arrive on the North Portico of the White House

Photo: AP

Entrepreneur Frank Islam, founder and CEO of QSS group

Photo: AP

Author Jay Shetty, right, and American guru Richard Slavin

Photo: AP

Billionaire businessman Ralph Lauren with his wife Ricky Lauren

Photo: AP

Doug McMillon, Chief Executive Officer of Walmart with his wife Shelley McMillon

Photo: AP

Taranjit Singh Sandhu, India's Ambassador to the U.S.

Photo: AP

Naomi Biden Neal, granddaughter of President Joe Biden, and husband Peter Neal

Photo: AP

Human rights activist Martin Luther King III, son of Martin Luther King Jr., with his wife Arndrea Waters King

Photo: AP

Tennis legend Billie Jean King, left, and her wife, tennis player Ilana Kloss

Photo: AP

First lady Jill Biden speaks before violinist Joshua Bell performs during the State Dinner

Photo: Reuters

Grammy award winner Joshua Bell performs during the state dinner at White House in Washington, U.S. on June 22, 2023.

Related Topics

Modi in US / diplomacy / politics (general) / India-United States / Prime Minister Narendra Modi / Narendra Modi

Top News Today

1 / 19
U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrives for the state dinner
Photo: AP

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.