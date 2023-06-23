PM Modi’s ‘no alcohol’ toast and other moments at White House state dinner

June 23, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST

A state dinner was hosted on the North Portico of the White House for Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his visit to the U.S. on June 22, 2023. The event is a formal dinner held in honour of a foreign head of state or any head of government, and is hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. Corporate executives, industrialists, diaspora leaders, U.S. state senators and prominent faces from the film and fashion industries were among the 400-plus guests invited.

Compiled by Tharun Devarajan

U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrives for the state dinner

PM Modi and President Biden clink glasses of ginger ale

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris interacts with guests at the State Dinner

U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and his wife Charlene Austin arrive at the White House

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani with Alphabet Chief Executive Officer Sunder Pichai and his wife Anjali Pichai posing for photographs

Indian billionaire businessman Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group

Chief Executive Officer of Apple Inc. Tim Cook and Apple’s Vice President of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives, Lisa Jackson

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, U.S. President Joe Biden and other dignitaries seated at a table during the State Dinner

Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella with his wife Anu Nadella arrive on the North Portico of the White House

Entrepreneur Frank Islam, founder and CEO of QSS group

Author Jay Shetty, right, and American guru Richard Slavin

Billionaire businessman Ralph Lauren with his wife Ricky Lauren

Doug McMillon, Chief Executive Officer of Walmart with his wife Shelley McMillon

Taranjit Singh Sandhu, India's Ambassador to the U.S.

Naomi Biden Neal, granddaughter of President Joe Biden, and husband Peter Neal

Human rights activist Martin Luther King III, son of Martin Luther King Jr., with his wife Arndrea Waters King

Tennis legend Billie Jean King, left, and her wife, tennis player Ilana Kloss

First lady Jill Biden speaks before violinist Joshua Bell performs during the State Dinner