PM Modi to deliver U.N. speech on Saturday highlighting India’s priorities

PM Modi is likely to highlight in his address, India's track record on fighting the climate crisis as climate action is part of the Indian agenda for the 75th session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to highlight India’s priorities during the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) as he delivers his pre-recorded video address to the General Assembly on Saturday ( 6.30 p.m. New Delhi).

The speech is of additional significance as India will begin a two year term on the U.N. Security Council (UNSC) starting January 2021.

Among India’s priorities for this UNGA session is the strengthening the global response to terror – i.e., calling for transparency in listing and delisting of individuals and entities at United Nations sanctioning committees.

PM Modi is likely to highlight in his address, India’s track record on fighting the climate crisis as climate action is part of the Indian agenda for the 75th session. India will highlight in the 75th session, its leading global role in the pharmaceutical sector as part of the global COVID-19.

Other priorities include finalizing mandates for the U.N. peacekeeping forces – India is a significant contributor to these forces.

India as a South-South development partner, women-led development efforts (this is the 25th anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women), the International Solar Alliance and committing towards the Sustainable Development Goals, are part of the agenda and expected to feature in Mr. Modi’s speech on Saturday.

India’s agenda for its Security Council term – as articulated by the government is: