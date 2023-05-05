ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi to be Macron's Guest of Honour at France's Bastille Day parade

May 05, 2023 03:36 pm | Updated 03:42 pm IST - PARIS

"An Indian armed forces contingent will take part in the parade alongside French forces", the Presidency said in the statement

Reuters

French President Emmanuel Macron and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | Photo Credit: AP

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accepted French President Emmanuel Macron's invitation to be the guest of honour at France's traditional military parade held during Bastille day, on July 14th, the French Presidency said on May 5.

"An Indian armed forces contingent will take part in the parade alongside French forces", the Presidency said in the statement, adding Mr. Modi's visit will coincide with the 25th anniversary of the "strategic partnership" between France and India.

"This historic visit will also allow joint initiatives to take on the big challenges of our time, such as climate change, loss of biodiversity and the achievement of sustainable development targets."

