PM Modi, Tamil Nadu CM Stalin pay tribute to Sri Lankan leader Sampanthan

Leaders on both sides of the Palk Strait paid rich tributes to senior Sri Lankan Tamil leader R. Sampanthan, who passed away in Colombo on June 30.

In a message on the social platform ‘X’ on July 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he would always cherish fond memories of meetings with him. “He relentlessly pursued a life of peace, security, equality, justice and dignity for the Tamil nationals of Sri Lanka. He will be deeply missed by his friends and followers in Sri Lanka and India,” he said of Sampanthan, who was a long-time ally of India.

Rajavarothiam Sampanthan: Veteran Sri Lankan Tamil leader, long-time witness, key interlocutor, incurable optimist

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin termed his passing a “huge loss”, not only for the Tamil people in Sri Lanka but also the Tamil diaspora across the globe. “After the death of Ezhathanthai (iconic Sri Lankan Tamil leader S.J.V. Chelvanayakam) Selva and Navalar (late veteran leader Appapillai Amirthalingam) Amirthalingam, Sampanthan was a laudable leader in the Sri Lankan politics and no one can easily fill his place,” Mr. Stalin said in a statement, extending condolences to party colleagues and Tamil people in Sri Lanka on behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu. In a two-page statement, Mr. Stalin recalled the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) leader’s peaceful ways of fighting for the rights of the Tamil people, and interest in protecting the Indo-Lanka relations.

Further, Mr. Stalin said Sampanthan was a friend of the late DMK leader and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi and recalled their multiple meetings to discuss the welfare of the Sri Lankan Tamils.

Posting on ‘X’, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe said: “I express my deepest condolences on the passing of R. Sampanthan. As a national leader, he worked tirelessly to bridge the divisions in our country. His loss will be mourned across the nation.”

State funeral

Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan government offered to hold a state funeral for Sampanthan, according to TNA spokesman and Jaffna legislator M.A. Sumanthiran. “We declined the offer, saying Sampanthan represented the Tamil people, and their sentiments must be respected. The government has subsequently said they will organise the funeral without military honours,” Mr. Sumanthiran told The Hindu. The funeral is expected to be held on Sunday in the eastern district of Trincomalee, Sampanthan’s constituency.

Sri Lanka’s Leader of Opposition Sajith Premadasa said Sampanthan’s passing marks the “end of an era”. “Today, we mourn the loss of Sampanthan, who served Sri Lanka for over half a century. His dedication to equal rights for all Sri Lankans is a beacon of hope. His fair and just leadership will continue to inspire me and many others,” he said on ‘X’.

Retired Indian diplomat Ashok K. Kantha, who served as India’s High Commissioner to Sri Lanka from 2009 to 2013, called Sampanthan a “towering personality and voice of sanity and moderation”, in a social media post. Further, he recalled telling former President Mahinda Rajapaksa and other Sri Lankan leaders that “they should resolve ethnic issues while Sampanthan was around”.

In a post on ‘X’, Mr. Rajapaksa said: “He was an old friend and colleague and we shared many a day discussing various issues.”

(With inputs from Tamil Nadu bureau)

