PM Modi stresses need to de-escalate situation in call with Netanyahu

Published - August 16, 2024 07:03 pm IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges de-escalation in West Asia and calls for the release of hostages and humanitarian aid

PTI

PM Modi said Mr. Netanyahu extended his warm wishes on India’s 78th Independence Day in the conversation. | Photo Credit: AP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (August 16, 2024) stressed the need for de-escalation of the situation in West Asia during a telephonic conversation with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and reiterated their call for immediate release of all hostages and continued humanitarian assistance.

Also Read: Gaza ceasefire talks resume in Doha as deaths top 40,000

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi said Mr. Netanyahu extended his warm wishes on India's 78th Independence Day.

"We discussed the current situation in West Asia. Emphasized on the need to de-escalate the situation. Reiterated our call for immediate release of all hostages, a ceasefire and the need for continued humanitarian assistance," he said.

Also Read: We are committed to supporting a two-state solution: India on Israel-Palestine conflict

Following the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas, tensions have gripped West Asia amid calls for a ceasefire.

