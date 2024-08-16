PM Modi stresses need to de-escalate situation in call with Netanyahu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (August 16, 2024) stressed the need for de-escalation of the situation in West Asia during a telephonic conversation with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and reiterated their call for immediate release of all hostages and continued humanitarian assistance.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi said Mr. Netanyahu extended his warm wishes on India's 78th Independence Day.

"We discussed the current situation in West Asia. Emphasized on the need to de-escalate the situation. Reiterated our call for immediate release of all hostages, a ceasefire and the need for continued humanitarian assistance," he said.

Following the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas, tensions have gripped West Asia amid calls for a ceasefire.

