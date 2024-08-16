GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM Modi stresses need to de-escalate situation in call with Netanyahu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges de-escalation in West Asia and calls for the release of hostages and humanitarian aid

Published - August 16, 2024 07:03 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
PM Modi said Mr. Netanyahu extended his warm wishes on India’s 78th Independence Day in the conversation.

PM Modi said Mr. Netanyahu extended his warm wishes on India’s 78th Independence Day in the conversation. | Photo Credit: AP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (August 16, 2024) stressed the need for de-escalation of the situation in West Asia during a telephonic conversation with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and reiterated their call for immediate release of all hostages and continued humanitarian assistance.

Also Read: Gaza ceasefire talks resume in Doha as deaths top 40,000

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi said Mr. Netanyahu extended his warm wishes on India's 78th Independence Day.

"We discussed the current situation in West Asia. Emphasized on the need to de-escalate the situation. Reiterated our call for immediate release of all hostages, a ceasefire and the need for continued humanitarian assistance," he said.

Also Read: We are committed to supporting a two-state solution: India on Israel-Palestine conflict

Following the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas, tensions have gripped West Asia amid calls for a ceasefire.

Related Topics

Israel-Palestine Conflict / Israel / Palestine / war / unrest, conflicts and war / diplomacy

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.