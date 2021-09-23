PM Modi in U.S. live updates | Modi arrives in Washington, to meet global CEOs today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Washington for his five-day official visit to the U.S.A. Photo: Twitter/@narendramodi

23 September 2021 10:23 IST

Mr. Modi will be interacting with U.S. President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Australian PM Scott Morrisson and others over the next two days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Washington on Wednesday on an official visit to the U.S. during which he will hold the first face-to-face meeting with President Joe Biden and his deputy Kamala Harris, attend the maiden in-person Quad summit and address the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Mr. Modi, who is visiting the U.S. for the seventh time after assuming office in 2014, said his visit would be an occasion to strengthen the Indo-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and consolidate ties with Japan and Australia.

Over the next two days he will be meeting Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, Prime Ministers of uastralia and Japan Scott Morrison and Yoshihide Suga, Mr. Modi informed in a tweet. “Will attend the Quad meeting and would also interact with leading CEOs to highlight economic opportunities in India," he added.

The U.S., in the meanwhile, has ruled out adding India or Japan to security alliance with Australia and the U.K.

Here are the latest developments:

11:45 am

PM Modi's schedule in the U.S.A

On Thursday, Mr Modi is scheduled to meet first with the CEOs of five companies that have invested in India or have significant investment potential: semiconductor and wireless technology manufacturer Qualcomm, renewable energy company First Solar, software company Adobe, energy systems and arms manufacturer General Atomics and investment management company, the Blackstone Group.

He will also have three bilateral meetings : first with Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia, then with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and finally with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan.

On Friday, he will have bilateral talks with U.S. President Joe Biden and a Quad summit with Mr Biden, Mr Suga and Mr Morrison. China, Pakistan, Myanmar and Afghanistan are expected to feature in these talks.

Mr Modi will head to New York on Friday evening and address the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday morning before heading back to India. India’s experience with COVID-19, vaccinations, counter-terrorism and reform of the UN are likely to come up in Mr Modi’s UN address.

10.30 am

Modi to meet U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, hold bilaterals with Japanese and Australian PMs on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday is scheduled to have as many as eight meetings, including with Vice President Kamala Harris, on the first working day of his current U.S. trip.

Apart from meeting Ms. Harris at the White House, the Prime minister will have two bilateral meetings with his Australian and Japanese counterparts — Scott Morrison and Yoshihide Suga.

- PTI

9 am

Modi to interact with global CEOs to highlight opportunities in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said he would highlight economic opportunities in India during his meetings with CEOs here.

On Thursday, the Prime Minister is scheduled to hold one-o-one meetings with top five American CEOs.

Two of them are Indian Americans — Shantanu Narayen from Adobe and Vivek Lall from General Atomics. The three others being Cristiano E Amon from Qualcomm, Mark Widmar from First Solar, and Stephen A Schwarzman from Blackstone.

8 am

Indian diaspora has distinguished itself across the world, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has commended Indian Diaspora for distinguishing itself across the world as he received a warm welcome from the community on his arrival here.

He was greeted by groups of Indian Americans at the airport soon after his plane landed here Wednesday and later at the hotel where he had an interaction with the members of the community.

"Grateful to the Indian community in Washington DC for the warm welcome. Our diaspora is our strength," PM Modi tweeted upon his arrival in Washington. Photo: Twitter/@narendramodi

“Grateful to the Indian community in Washington DC for the warm welcome. Our diaspora is our strength,” Mr. Modi said in a tweet along with a set of pictures of his interaction with the Indian American CEOs.

“It is commendable how the Indian diaspora has distinguished itself across the world,” Mr. Modi said.

6 am

PM Modi arrives in US to attend Quad leaders' summit, address UNGA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Wednesday on an official visit to the US during which he will hold the first face-to-face meeting with President Joe Biden and his deputy Kamala Harris, attend the maiden in-person Quad summit and address the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

President Biden will host Mr. Modi at the White House for their first bilateral meeting on September 24. Later on that day, Mr. Biden will host the first-ever in-person Quad Leaders’ Summit with Mr. Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Vice President Harris will meet Prime Minister Modi on September 23. This will be the first meeting between the two leaders. Ms. Harris had earlier spoken with Mr. Modi over the phone in June during the COVID-19 crisis.—PTI