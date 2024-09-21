A bipartisan group of U.S. Senators and members of the U.S. House of Representatives announced the formation of a caucus to promote the Quad on Friday (September 21, 2024). It was essential for the U.S. to strengthen its relationship with Quad countries, Mr. Bera said, given the growing importance of the Indo-Pacific region.

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), a group comprised of India, the U.S., Australia and Japan, are finally going to be convening on Saturday (September 21) evening in a summit-level meeting of the group’s leaders in the port city of Wilmington in North Carolina, USA, considering past postponements of Quad summits.

The summit holds immediate significance and takes place against the backdrop of pressing global challenges and transitions in leadership among some member nations.

According to sources, it is unclear whether the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Gaza will be discussed in the joint statement after the leaders meet, however, the leaders are expected to focus on strengthening cooperation on semiconductors and building a “more secure” environment in the region through critical and emerging technologies., enhancing Indo-Pacific Maritime Domain Awareness (IPMDA) mechanisms, including possible joint operations in the oceans in the future.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday (September 17, 2024) that the PM will be in the U.S. from September 21-23. “At the Quad Summit, the leaders will review the progress achieved by the Quad over the last year and set the agenda for the year ahead to assist the countries of the Indo-Pacific region in meeting their development goals and aspirations.”