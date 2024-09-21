GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Live

PM Modi in U.S. LIVE Updates: Prime Minster Narendra Modi to arrive in Philadelphia shortly

U.S. lawmakers announce formation of a caucus to promote Quad on Friday (September 21, 2024)

Updated - September 21, 2024 06:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
New Delhi, Sept 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes for US to participate in the Quad Summit hosted by US President Joe Biden, on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi, Sept 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes for US to participate in the Quad Summit hosted by US President Joe Biden, on Saturday. (ANI Photo) | Photo Credit: ANI

A bipartisan group of U.S. Senators and members of the U.S. House of Representatives announced the formation of a caucus to promote the Quad on Friday (September 21, 2024). It was essential for the U.S. to strengthen its relationship with Quad countries, Mr. Bera said, given the growing importance of the Indo-Pacific region.

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), a group comprised of India, the U.S., Australia and Japan, are finally going to be convening on Saturday (September 21) evening in a summit-level meeting of the group’s leaders in the port city of Wilmington in North Carolina, USA, considering past postponements of Quad summits.

Also read | ‘Quad has emerged as key group to work for peace, prosperity in Indo-Pacific,’ says PM Modi as he leaves for U.S. visit

The summit holds immediate significance and takes place against the backdrop of pressing global challenges and transitions in leadership among some member nations.

According to sources, it is unclear whether the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Gaza will be discussed in the joint statement after the leaders meet, however, the leaders are expected to focus on strengthening cooperation on semiconductors and building a “more secure” environment in the region through critical and emerging technologies., enhancing Indo-Pacific Maritime Domain Awareness (IPMDA) mechanisms, including possible joint operations in the oceans in the future.

Also read | China will be ‘high’ on Quad Summit agenda: White House Spokesperson

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday (September 17, 2024) that the PM will be in the U.S. from September 21-23. “At the Quad Summit, the leaders will review the progress achieved by the Quad over the last year and set the agenda for the year ahead to assist the countries of the Indo-Pacific region in meeting their development goals and aspirations.”

Follow the live updates here:
  • September 21, 2024 18:24
    Quad summit to announce joint coast-guard exercises and more

    At the Quad summit, new projects will be announced like a Coast Guard exercise and an initiative to fight cancer, called the Cancer Moonshot project, among others. “The U.S. Coast Guard will welcome Indian, Australian and Japanese coast guards on board its vessel in the Indo-Pacific, with other countries then taking turns to host,” a Biden administration official said, during a briefing call with reporters on Friday (September 20, 2024).

    A Quad logistics network will be launched that allows for sharing cargo space on vessels and aircraft for humanitarian and disaster relief (HADR) missions.

    Read the whole story here
  • September 21, 2024 18:15
    Bicameral bipartisan Quad caucus announced by U.S. lawmakers

    The caucus was launched by Democrat Representative Ami Bera, Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Indo-Pacific Subcommittee, Representative Rob Wittman (Republican) and U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (Democrat) and Pete Ricketts (Republican), who are both members of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Friday (September 21, 2024). It was launched to promote the upcoming Quad discussions on Saturday (September 21, 2024).

    Read the whole story here

Published - September 21, 2024 06:24 pm IST

Related Topics

summit / diplomacy / Live news / Prime Minister Narendra Modi / USA

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.