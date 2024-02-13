PM Modi holds wide-ranging talks with UAE President

February 13, 2024 06:07 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - Abu Dhabi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held wide-ranging talks with the U.A.E.'s President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to take forward the bilateral strategic partnership on February 13.

Mr. Modi was received at the airport by Mohamed bin Zayed and he was later given a guard of honour. "Immensely grateful to my brother, HH @MohamedBinZayed for taking the time to receive me at Abu Dhabi airport," Mr. Modi posted on X.

"I thank you for this grand welcome of me and my team. As you said, I feel that whenever I have come here, I have always felt that I have come to my home and family," Mr. Modi said in his opening remarks at the bilateral meeting with the UAE President. "We have met five times in the last seven months. Today, there is a mutual partnership between India and UAE in every sector," he said.

Mr. Modi, who will inaugurate the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Mandir, the first Hindu stone temple in Abu Dhabi, on February 14, said: "The BAPS temple in the UAE is an example of your affinity for India."

He said the construction of the BAPS temple in Abu Dhabi would not be possible without the support from the UAE's leadership. India are the UAE are going to sign a bilateral investment treaty, the Prime Minister said.

