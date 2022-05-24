PM Modi holds 'fruitful' discussions with new Australian PM Anthony Albanese; agree to further cement bilateral ties

Narendra Modi and Anthony Albanese met on the sidelines of the Quad Summit in Tokyo, a day after the centre-left Labor Party leader was sworn-in as the Australian Prime Minister

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, U. S. President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the Japan-U. S.-Australia-India Fellowship Founding Celebration event, in Tokyo, Japan, on May 24, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 24 held ‘fruitful’ discussions with Australia’s newly-elected Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and discussed ways to add even greater momentum across key sectors of their robust bilateral strategic ties.

Mr. Modi and Mr. Albanese met on the sidelines of the Quad Summit in Tokyo, a day after the centre-left Labor Party leader was sworn-in as the Australian Prime Minister.

"India’s Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Australia is robust and benefits not only the people of our nations but also the world," Mr. Modi tweeted after his maiden meeting with his new Australian counterpart. "Was delighted to meet PM @AlboMP and take stock of bilateral ties. We discussed ways to add even greater momentum across key sectors," he wrote.

Warmly welcomed my meeting with @narendramodi for an engaging discussion on Australia and India’s full strategic and economic agenda, including on clean energy technology. Australia-India ties have never been closer," Mr. Albanese tweeted.

Earlier, the Prime Minister's Office tweeted that Mr. Modi and Mr. Albanese held fruitful discussions in Tokyo. "The talks focused on deepening the developmental cooperation between India and Australia across diverse sectors,” it tweeted. Prime Minister Modi congratulated Mr. Albanese for his election victory.

"Both leaders reviewed the multi-faceted cooperation under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including in trade & investment, defence manufacturing, renewable energy including green hydrogen, education, science and technology, agricultural research, sports and people-to-people ties," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a press release.

Both Prime Ministers affirmed their desire to continue the positive momentum in the bilateral relationship, it added. Prime Minister Modi extended an invitation to the Australian Prime Minister to visit India at an early date.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi termed the meeting as a renewed momentum in the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

"Renewed momentum in the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. PM @narendramodi held talks with the newly elected Australian PM @AlboMP. Leaders reviewed the multifaceted bilateral cooperation and reaffirmed their desire to deepen it,” he tweeted.

Earlier, the two leaders attended the Quad summit along with the U. S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

At the Quad summit also, Mr. Modi had complimented Mr. Albanese saying his presence at the summit after 24 hours of taking the oath showed his commitment to Quad. Mr. Albanese was sworn in as Australia’s 31st Prime Minister on Monday. His Labor Party ousted predecessor Scott Morrison's conservative coalition at Saturday's election. The coalition had been in power under three Prime Ministers for nine years.

"Today I had the pleasure of meeting with PM Kishida @JPN_PMO, @POTUS and @narendramodi at the Quad Summit in Tokyo. We affirmed our shared commitment to the Quad, and to a free, open and resilient Indo-Pacific. I look forward to hosting Quad Leaders in Australia in 2023," Mr. Albanese tweeted. He said that Australia will host the next Quad summit in 2023.