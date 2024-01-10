PM Modi congratulates Tshering Tobgay on winning election in Bhutan

January 10, 2024 06:59 am | Updated 07:07 am IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 9 congratulated Tshering Tobgay and the People's Democratic Party for winning the parliamentary elections in Bhutan and said he looks forward to working together again to further strengthen unique ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

The People's Democratic Party won most seats in Bhutan's parliamentary elections on January 9 and will form the new government.

In a post on X, Mr. Modi said, "Heartiest congratulations to my friend @tsheringtobgay and the People's Democratic Party for winning the parliamentary elections in Bhutan." "Look forward to working together again to further strengthen our unique ties of friendship and cooperation," he said.

Candidates on January 9th's ballot represented only the PDP of former Prime Minister Tobgay and the BTP led by former civil servant Pema Chewang. A primary round of voting in November eliminated three other parties, including the ruling centre-left Druk Nyamrup Tshogpa party.