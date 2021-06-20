International

PM Modi congratulates Iran's newly elected president Ebrahim Raisi

Supporters of Iranian president-elect Ebrahim Raisi celebrate after he won the presidential election in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, June 19, 2021.   | Photo Credit: AP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Iran's newly elected president Ebrahim Raisi, and said he looked forward to working with him to further strengthen the warm ties between India and Iran.

Iran's hard-line judiciary chief won a landslide victory on Saturday in the country's presidential election, a vote that both propelled the supreme leader's protege into Tehran's highest civilian position and saw the lowest turnout in the Islamic Republic's history.

In a tweet, Mr. Modi said, "Congratulations to His Excellency Ebrahim Raisi on his election as President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. I look forward to working with him to further strengthen the warm ties between India and Iran."


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 20, 2021 4:07:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/pm-modi-congratulates-irans-newly-elected-president-ebrahim-raisi/article34865095.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY