PM Modi congratulates Duma Boko on being elected Botswana president

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (November 3, 2024) congratulated Duma Boko on being elected as the president of Botswana and said he looks forward to working closely with him to strengthen bilateral ties further.

Duma Boko, the presidential candidate of the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC), was declared Botswana’s sixth president last week.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Congratulations @duma_boko on your election as the President of Botswana. Best wishes for a successful tenure.”

“Look forward to working closely with you to further strengthen our bilateral ties,” PM Modi said.

