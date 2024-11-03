GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PM Modi congratulates Duma Boko on being elected Botswana president

PM Modi looks forward to strengthening bilateral ties

Published - November 03, 2024 05:21 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Botswana’s newly-elected President Duma Boko gestures as he addresses the media after delivering his acceptance speech at the Mass Media Complex in Gaborone on November 1, 2024.

Botswana’s newly-elected President Duma Boko gestures as he addresses the media after delivering his acceptance speech at the Mass Media Complex in Gaborone on November 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (November 3, 2024) congratulated Duma Boko on being elected as the president of Botswana and said he looks forward to working closely with him to strengthen bilateral ties further.

Duma Boko, the presidential candidate of the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC), was declared Botswana’s sixth president last week.

Botswana’s president concedes defeat in election, ending ruling party’s 58 years in power

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Congratulations @duma_boko on your election as the President of Botswana. Best wishes for a successful tenure.”

“Look forward to working closely with you to further strengthen our bilateral ties,” PM Modi said.

