PM Modi, President Xi endorse patrolling agreement; instruct resumption of Special Representatives Dialogue

Updated - October 23, 2024 07:54 pm IST - Kazan

Modi and Xi meet at BRICS Summit after 5 years, following Ladakh agreement, marking diplomatic progress

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets and holds a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit, in Kazan on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

In their first structured bilateral talks in nearly five years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping Wednesday agreed that India and China can have a “peaceful and stable” relationship by displaying maturity and mutual respect and endorsed the pact on the resolution of the dragging eastern Ladakh border row.

In the meeting, PM Modi underscored the need to not allow differences on boundary-related matters to disturb peace and tranquility along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The two leaders noted that the special representatives on the India-China boundary question have a critical role to play in the resolution of the issue and for the maintenance of peace and tranquility in border areas.

“PM Modi and President Xi instructed the special representatives to meet at an early date and continue their efforts,” Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said at a media briefing.

BRICS Summit 2024 LIVE updates - October 23, 2024

“We hope to schedule the next meeting of Special Representatives at an appropriate date,” he said.

The foreign secretary said PM Modi and President Xi reviewed the state of bilateral relations from a strategic and long-term perspective and they were of the view that stable ties between the two countries will have a positive impact on regional and global peace and prosperity.

“Both PM Modi and President Xi stressed that with maturity and wisdom, and by showing mutual respect, India and China can have a peaceful and stable relationship,” FS Misri said.

He said restoration of peace and tranquility in border areas will create space for returning towards the path of normalisation of ties.

Officials will now take the next steps to discuss enhancing strategic communication and stabilising bilateral relations by utilising official dialogue mechanisms, he said.

