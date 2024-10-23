GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PM Modi and President Xi hold structured bilateral talks

Modi and Xi meet at BRICS Summit after 5 years, following Ladakh agreement, marking diplomatic progress

Updated - October 23, 2024 07:07 pm IST - Kazan

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets and holds a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit, in Kazan on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets and holds a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit, in Kazan on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held bilateral talks on Wednesday (October 23, 2024) on the margins of the BRICS Summit in Russia, in their first structured meeting in the last five years.

The meeting took place two days after India and China firmed up an agreement on patrolling by their militaries along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, in a major breakthrough to end the over four-year standoff.

BRICS Summit 2024 LIVE | PM Modi, President XI meet, direct Special Representatives Ajit Doval and Wang Yi to discuss the boundary question soon

In November 2022, Modi and Xi exchanged pleasantries and held a brief conversation at a dinner hosted by the Indonesian President for the G20 leaders.

In August last year too, the Indian prime minister and the Chinese president held a brief and informal conversation in Johannesburg on the sidelines of the BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) summit.

Questions remain, govt must take people into confidence on agreement with China on patrolling: Congress

The two leaders last held a structured meeting during their second informal summit in Mamallapuram in October 2019.

The eastern Ladakh border row erupted in May 2020.

Published - October 23, 2024 07:03 pm IST

