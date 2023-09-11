HamberMenu
PM Justin Trudeau, delegation's earliest possible departure from Delhi is Tuesday late afternoon: Canada

Canadia Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his delegation, who were to leave Delhi after the G20 summit on Sunday, are stranded here due to technical issues with their aircraft

September 11, 2023 11:13 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses the media during a press conference after attending G20 Summit, in New Delhi on September 10, 2023.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses the media during a press conference after attending G20 Summit, in New Delhi on September 10, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

Canada on Monday said the earliest possible departure of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his delegation from the national capital is Tuesday late afternoon and that the country's armed forces are continuing with their best efforts to bring them back home.

The prime minister and his delegation, who were to leave Delhi after the G20 summit on Sunday, are stranded here due to technical issues with their aircraft.

Earlier in the day, a source in the know said that a ferry aircraft to fly them back is expected to land at the Delhi airport at around 10 pm on Monday.

In an e-mailed statement to PTI, the Canadian Prime Minister's office said the Canadian Armed Forces continue their best efforts to get the delegation home.

"We will keep you updated regularly as the situation evolves. Their latest update shows an earliest possible departure of Tuesday late afternoon. The situation remains fluid," Press Secretary Mohammad Hussain said in the statement.

