‘Please don’t eat my cat’: Trump parody song goes viral

Mr. Trump during the presidential debate claimed that migrants in Ohio “are eating the dogs, eating the cats”

Published - September 27, 2024 10:39 am IST

AFP
A T-shirt reading ‘cats not snacks’ outside a Republican campaign event in Michigan on September 17.

A T-shirt reading ‘cats not snacks’ outside a Republican campaign event in Michigan on September 17. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

A pet-loving part-time musician is fast becoming a global star by gently poking fun at U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump for suggesting that Haitian immigrants are making a meal of America’s cats and dogs.

Eating the cats, a parody song by The Kiffness which sets to music Mr. Trump’s extraordinary claims during the presidential debate that migrants in Ohio “are eating the dogs, eating the cats”, has been viewed more than 8.7 million times on YouTube alone in 12 days.

“People of Springfield please don’t eat my cat,” pleads the South African singer, whose real name is David Scott. “Why would you do that? Eat something else.”

He then helpfully holds up a card suggesting a range of other options, including broccoli, avocados and poached eggs.

The singer, who has been slowly building a following for his feel-good songs about pets and children — because “they tend to unite people” — has seen his popularity soar since he got his singing claws into Mr. Trump. But he insists that he is not attacking anybody and is just giving some cat- and dog-friendly dietary advice.

“I think music has a powerful way of taking away negative energy and polarising feelings, especially with someone like Donald Trump, who is such a polarising figure,” he said before his band gave a concert in Paris.

Scott said all the earnings from the song are going to help pet animals, stray cats, and dogs in Springfield, with more than $20,000 already raised.

